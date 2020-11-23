Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Aima Baig joins YouTube, tells fans ‘ghabrana nahi hai’

She has already amassed a thousand subscribers

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Aima Baig joins YouTube, tells fans ‘ghabrana nahi hai’

Photo: File

Singer Aima Baig has launched her YouTube channel to engage more closely with fans and followers.

In her first video, the Baazi singer gave a glimpse into the kind of content she will be posting.  It will range from her music to activities and hobbies she enjoys.

Sab se phele tou aap ne ghabrana nahi hai [First of all, you don’t have to worry]”, she advised fans in the disclaimer.  

She posted a lengthy note on Instagram explaining how the support and love from her fans and family encouraged her to start her own channel.

“It’s been such a thrill for a girl like me to pursue my dreams and meet such talented and amazing people along the way including my lovely friends and family who have supported and pushed me to attain the impossible,” she wrote.

She added that her fans will be seeing her more authentic self in her vlogs. “You all know me as the singer Aima Baig. But on here, I want all of you to get to know just Aima – ama’s shy little girl.”

She asked people to take care of themselves and people around them during the pandemic. She announced that she will be releasing music and can’t wait to show everything she has been “cooking up”.

Baig is also featuring in Velo Sound Station, a digital music show launched this week.

