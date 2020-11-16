Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror

To keep you all entertained during the pandemic See Prime is coming back with another thrilling short-film Chambeli featuring Aijaz Aslam and Zoya Nasir in the lead.

Nasir and Aslam play a couple who plans a quiet weekend getaway. Fate, however, has something else in store for them and that’s how the story develops.

The guesthouse they choose to stay at happens to be originally owned by a bride named Chambelli. According to the servant who is seen narrating the story, the would-be groom dies in a tragic accident while she continues to wait.

The script is by Shahid Doger, and it has been co-produced by Mahib Bukhari and Ali Hussain and directed by Awais Sulaiman.

Chambeli was released November 13 on See Prime’s YouTube Channel.