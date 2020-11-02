Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Ahmed Ali Butt to star in an international project

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi will release in 2021

Posted: Nov 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahmed Ali Butt to star in an international project

Photo: Mind Map Communications

Multi-talented actor Ahmed Ali Butt is all set to make his international film debut with the upcoming UK-Punjabi film Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi. Shooting for the film has already begun in the UK.

“Bismillah.. today I start shooting my next film with an incredible international cast, director and producers. Need your prayers as always,” Ahmed shared on Twitter.

Sharing the big screen with Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa and Annu Kapoor to name a few of his costars, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi is a joint collaboration of Humble Motion Pictures and Omjee Star Studios with HKC Entertainment & Cinestar.

The film will be releasing in cinemas worldwide on Eidul Adha 2021.

He worked in projects such as Jhooti (2020), Parey Hut Love (2019), Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (2015 & 2018), Panjab Nahi Jaungi (2017), 3 Bahadur (2016), Dulha Mil Gaya (2016) and Commander Safeguard (2005).

On the work front, Butt is currently hosting hit game show Kasoti Online.

