Actor Saheefa Jabbar, husband test positive for coronavirus

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak and her husband Khawaja Khizer Hussain are in isolation at their home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Khattak confirmed the news in an Instagram story Tuesday.

It was followed by a couple more wherein the actor and her husband can be seen sitting in their balcony and having a laugh. Neither of them is in critical condition.

In one video the actor posted, Hussain joked that all of their fans are praying for his wife’s quick recovery but not his.

The duo is among many celebrities to have recently contracted the virus, including Ameer Gillani and Usman Mukhtar.

In September, Khattak and Hussain rejoiced their wedding experience almost three years into their marriage.

They tied the knot in 2017 but for some reason they couldn’t manage to get a separate photoshoot done the same day.

“We got married in December 2017, it was a humble happy event but for some reason, we didn’t get our photoshoot done,” Khattak shared on her Instagram account. “2.5 [years] down the lane and we decided to jump into our shaadi ke joray one fine morning and get our shoot done, at home.”

Khattak said she feels natural and comfortable making her own deadlines and not doing what’s conventional.

She ended her post by saying, “Meri shaadi, mera shoot, meri marzi [my wedding, my shoot, my decision].”