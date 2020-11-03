Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Saheefa Jabbar, husband test positive for coronavirus

They have gone into isolation

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Actor Saheefa Jabbar, husband test positive for coronavirus

Photo: @saheefajabbarkhattak/ Instagram

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak and her husband Khawaja Khizer Hussain are in isolation at their home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Khattak confirmed the news in an Instagram story Tuesday.

It was followed by a couple more wherein the actor and her husband can be seen sitting in their balcony and having a laugh. Neither of them is in critical condition.

In one video the actor posted, Hussain joked that all of their fans are praying for his wife’s quick recovery but not his.

The duo is among many celebrities to have recently contracted the virus, including Ameer Gillani and Usman Mukhtar.

In September, Khattak and Hussain rejoiced their wedding experience almost three years into their marriage.

They tied the knot in 2017 but for some reason they couldn’t manage to get a separate photoshoot done the same day.

“We got married in December 2017, it was a humble happy event but for some reason, we didn’t get our photoshoot done,” Khattak shared on her Instagram account. “2.5 [years] down the lane and we decided to jump into our shaadi ke joray one fine morning and get our shoot done, at home.”

Khattak said she feels natural and comfortable making her own deadlines and not doing what’s conventional.

She ended her post by saying, “Meri shaadi, mera shoot, meri marzi [my wedding, my shoot, my decision].”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Saheefa Jabbar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Saheefa Jabbar, her husband test COVID-19 positive, pakistani celebs, coronavirus pakistan, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Saheefa Jabbar instagram, Saheefa Jabbar coronavirus,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
World famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir is coming to Pakistan
World famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir is coming to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.