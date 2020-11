Actor Imran Abbas fears ending up with the wrong person

One of Pakistan’s most eligible bachelors, actor Imran Abbas, has hinted that he would rather stay single for the rest of his life.

In a post on Instagram, theย Darr Khuda Seย actor shared a stunning photo of himself leaning against a wall.ย He caption the post with a message for his fans that “being single is far better than settling for the wrong person”.

Earlier, Abbas left his fans confused after he uploaded multiple pictures from Parliament House in Islamabad and hinted at a new beginning.

โ€œThank you Allah for being so kind! Too excited for another new beginning,โ€ said the Dil e Muztar actor.

Abbas is making a comeback to television screens after almost a year and a half with new dramaย Amanat. The cast includes Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed,ย Saboor Aly, Haroon Shahid.

His last drama was Thora Sa Haqย alongside Ayeza Khan.