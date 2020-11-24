Indian actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55

Indian TV and film actor Ashiesh Roy passed away at his house in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to Indian Express, the 55-year-old lost his life due to kidney failure.

“He collapsed around 3:45am,” Roy’s staff member confirmed to the publication. “He had a kidney ailment and his dialysis was also going on but he had gotten better in the last few weeks.”

Roy’s funeral will be held after his family members arrive from Kolkata. “His sister will arrive from Kolkata in the evening,” added the staff member.

Roy had been battling the disease for the last few months. In May, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in a Mumbai hospital, and even asked for financial help for the treatment.

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association and fellow artists have expressed their condolences on his demise.

Roy appeared in numerous television shows including Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein, and Aarambh, and films such as Home Delivery and Raja Natwarlal.