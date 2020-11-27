Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
You won’t recognise Abhishek Bachchan in his new look

He is playing the role of Bob Biswas

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
You won’t recognise Abhishek Bachchan in his new look

Photo: Hindustan Times

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is set to play antagonist Bob Biswas in an upcoming movie.

He has aced his look for the role and the fans can barely recognise him in the recent pictures taken on the sets.

The actor has put on a considerable weight to look the part. He can be seen wearing a plaid shirt coupled with a blue sweater and sporting the ‘Bob Biswas wig.’

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, who plays the role of Bachchan’s wife. They also have a son in the film.

The duo informed fans that they are back at work after a long break due to the coronavirus lockdown, and have been following all the precautionary measures.

“It really felt good to be back on the sets after a gap of 8 months,” Singh told Hindustan Times. “I’m glad to be back. We’ve been following all the necessary precautions and maintaining social distancing because the virus is still there and we all need to be careful. It does feel a bit different with only limited people allowed on sets now, but that is how the new normal is and slowly everyone will get used to it.”

The film is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It is based on the back story of Biswas, the main antagonist of the 2012 film Kahaani. The role was played by Saswata Chatterjee.

