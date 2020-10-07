Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience

TV series Churails has been removed for Pakistan-based viewers from Zee5 Global, an online platform that has been streaming the series since August 11.

The India-based platform hasn’t issued any word on its decision, but it happened after dozens of social media users demanded the series to be banned.

A clip of the series has been circulating on social media where character Sherry, played by veteran actor Hina Khawaja Hayat, spoke of giving a hand-job to her boss to break the glass ceiling and being successful in her career.

This had several people angry who claimed that characters speaking about such sexual acts explicitly will spread vulgarity in Pakistani society.

Meanwhile, others argued that the hand-job scene showed the ugliest of things young women have to go through to reach the top.

Speaking about Zee5 removing the series, Churails’ writer and director Asim Abbasi said he saw it coming but he’s disappointed.

Abbasi condemned the decision in a series of tweets on Wednesday. He feels this will discourage working and aspiring actors and technicians who had hoped the digital platform would be their saviour.

How strange for #Churails to be lauded internationally, and now be shut down in its country of origin. In the very country where hundreds of artists came together to create something that could initiate dialogue and open doors for new narratives. (1) — Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) October 7, 2020

The show aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that vanquish women and their rights. The storyline also covers issues including child abuse, sexism, and domination along with class and racial lines.

The cast is led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi for this power-packed narrative.