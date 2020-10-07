Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience

Photo: Official poster

TV series Churails has been removed for Pakistan-based viewers from Zee5 Global, an online platform that has been streaming the series since August 11.

The India-based platform hasn’t issued any word on its decision, but it happened after dozens of social media users demanded the series to be banned.

A clip of the series has been circulating on social media where character Sherry, played by veteran actor Hina Khawaja Hayat, spoke of giving a hand-job to her boss to break the glass ceiling and being successful in her career.

This had several people angry who claimed that characters speaking about such sexual acts explicitly will spread vulgarity in Pakistani society.

Meanwhile, others argued that the hand-job scene showed the ugliest of things young women have to go through to reach the top.

Speaking about Zee5 removing the series, Churails’ writer and director Asim Abbasi said he saw it coming but he’s disappointed.

Abbasi condemned the decision in a series of tweets on Wednesday. He feels this will discourage working and aspiring actors and technicians who had hoped the digital platform would be their saviour.

Related:  Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails

The show aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that vanquish women and their rights. The storyline also covers issues including child abuse, sexism, and domination along with class and racial lines.

The cast is led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi for this power-packed narrative.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asim Abbasi Churails Zee5
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience, churails tv series, asim abbasi churails, churails banned, zee5 streaming churails, hand job scene in churails, churails twitter,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sanjay Dutt's viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali's defence
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.