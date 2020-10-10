Saturday, October 10, 2020  | 21 Safar, 1442
Meet Zara Noor Abbas’ twin

Posted: Oct 10, 2020
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Photo: File

It looks like actor Zara Noor Abbas has found her twin. In an Instagram post, she shared pictures with the scary Annabelle doll and was twinning with it.

“Twin sisters,” she captioned the post. In one photo, she is staring at the doll with an amazed look. In the second photo, the two have matching expressions.

TwinSisters 🧿

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official) on Oct 9, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

Annabelle is a supernatural character from the 2014 horror flick of the same name directed by John R Leonetti and written by Gary Dauberman.

Related: Zara Noor Abbas wants you to keep a lock on your inner demons

The Ehd-e-Wafa star has signed her next movie which will be a sports-based flick by producer and director Fahim Burney.

Burney previously directed Abbas’s debut drama Dharkan in 2016.

According to him, the actor will be playing a “modern-day girl” in the movie.

Abbas was last seen in movies Parey Hut Love and Chhalawa. She can be seen in the drama Zebaish these days.

Tell us what you think:

