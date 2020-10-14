Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Yumna Zaidi is bold and intriguing as Allahrakhi

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Yumna Zaidi is bold and intriguing as Allahrakhi

Photo: Yumna Zaidi/Instagram

After enthralling fans with her performance in drama Pyar Ke Sadqay, actor Yumna Zaidi is set to play another unconventional character in her upcoming drama Allahrakhi.

She intrigued fans with a glimpse into her character, who appears to be quite loud and bold with a high bun and dramatic make-up.

View this post on Instagram

♠️ #dnutn#allahrakhi . . Hair,makeup&styled by @imadiasif

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial) on Oct 12, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

Related: Mahira Khan praises actor Yumna Zaidi on social media

The Zara Yaad Kar star has been teasing fans by posting BTS photos of the project.

Allahrakhi new character in making,” she posted on Instagram last year.

It also stars Yasra Rizvi, who recently appeared in Asim Abbasi’s web series Churails. Details about the script and director have not been revealed yet.

Zaidi is known for portraying a wide range of characters in dramas. In the past, she has starred in numerous hits including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Jugnoo, Inkaar, Ye Raha Dil, and Ishq Zahenaseeb.

In Pyar Ke Sadqay, she played the role of Mahjabeen, an innocent young girl, opposite Bilal Abbas Khan. She is currently sharing the screen with actor Shehzad Sheikh in the drama Raaz-e-Ulfat.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Yumna Zaidi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Meet Zara Noor Abbas’ twin
Meet Zara Noor Abbas’ twin
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan's most wanted Churails
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Jannat Mirza becomes Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star
Jannat Mirza becomes Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star
Nasir Khan Jan is engaged!
Nasir Khan Jan is engaged!
Indian fans threaten to boycott Mirzapur over doctored tweet
Indian fans threaten to boycott Mirzapur over doctored tweet
Malaika Arora’s tip or trick for hair loss
Malaika Arora’s tip or trick for hair loss
Mehwish Hayat, HSY to be part of 2020 Oscar committee
Mehwish Hayat, HSY to be part of 2020 Oscar committee
Juggun Kazim, husband welcome new member to their family
Juggun Kazim, husband welcome new member to their family
Watch: Fan charms Aima Baig by singing her hit song
Watch: Fan charms Aima Baig by singing her hit song
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.