Yumna Zaidi is bold and intriguing as Allahrakhi

After enthralling fans with her performance in drama Pyar Ke Sadqay, actor Yumna Zaidi is set to play another unconventional character in her upcoming drama Allahrakhi.

She intrigued fans with a glimpse into her character, who appears to be quite loud and bold with a high bun and dramatic make-up.

The Zara Yaad Kar star has been teasing fans by posting BTS photos of the project.

“Allahrakhi new character in making,” she posted on Instagram last year.

It also stars Yasra Rizvi, who recently appeared in Asim Abbasi’s web series Churails. Details about the script and director have not been revealed yet.

Zaidi is known for portraying a wide range of characters in dramas. In the past, she has starred in numerous hits including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Jugnoo, Inkaar, Ye Raha Dil, and Ishq Zahenaseeb.

In Pyar Ke Sadqay, she played the role of Mahjabeen, an innocent young girl, opposite Bilal Abbas Khan. She is currently sharing the screen with actor Shehzad Sheikh in the drama Raaz-e-Ulfat.