Yashma Gill calls for better protection of stray animals

You don’t have to be a big animal lover to know that what happened to actor Yashma Gill’s stray dogs was absolutely horrendous.

Gill posted a video on Instagram revealing how her adopted stray dogs have been shot dead allegedly by the authorities in Cantonment Board Lahore.

“I had informed the authorities that the dogs have been vaccinated and they pose no threat to anyone,” she said, demanding an explanation from the official why her dogs were killed while she was away for a week.

In response, the official said he had no knowledge about the matter and asked her to visit again to discuss it with the official concerned. He told Gill, however, that her pet dogs “are supposed to be kept inside.”

“So if they’re outside, you’re going to shoot them?” she asked. She expressed her anger in a lengthy note on Instagram.

“How can anyone be so inhumane towards such sweet speechless creatures? I had adopted two stray dogs which had been the victim of much torture at the hands of cantonment board. They had been once before dragged by their necks with wires around them and thrown out but still returned,” she wrote.

“I adopted them and got them vaccinated. Now I have returned on my visit to them in Lahore, and I have found out that they have been shot by the cantonment board!! I am in absolute shock!!”

She posted a clip of her feeding the dogs and the receipt verifying their vaccination.

She wrote that the authorities shot them dead when someone in the neighbourhood complained.

“I don’t know if the guy in the video had anything to do with the incident but his remorse and indifferent attitude and the statement ‘that pets are only always inside the house’ boils my blood. People with such attitude in authority can’t get us anywhere with the safety of animals in the future,” she wrote.

“Rano and Rani are gone now but for the protection of others like them that are still alive, I want to urge the authorities and everyone to come up with a better alternative. Like sending them away to shelters or giving them up for adoptions. Building sanctuaries for them and not taking their lives away from them,” she said.