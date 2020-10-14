Yashma Gill and Nimra Khan are funnier than they think

Not everyone is a pro at making fun content to share on social media. Actor Yashma Gill, who has been entertaining us with her performances on television, thinks she is one of those people. (We don’t agree, Yashma!).

“For once I tried to be as good as Nimra Khan at making a TikTok video but I failed miserably!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Definitely not my cup of tea. However the video still came out funny.”

In the short clip, the two stars lip-sync to a background track and try to act serious. But it ends up being funny due to Gill’s antics.

Related: Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony

Khan also posted the video on Instagram with a sweet caption. “Sometimes having fun with your best friend is all the therapy you need,” she wrote.

It seems Khan shares a close friendship with the Pyar Ke Sadqay star, despite being a senior to her pal. She made her acting debut on television with Khwaab Tabeer on PTV, and is known for her performances in Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand, Rishta Anjana Sa and Choti Si Zindagi.

Gill has been impressive with her distinctive role choices ever since her debut in the industry, including her roles in Pyar Ke Sadqay and Alif. The budding actress has also launched her own YouTube channel and has been stealing the limelight with her witty vlogs.

In April, she also released a song titled Sunno to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.