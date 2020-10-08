Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan's most wanted Churails

Posted: Oct 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani web series Churails is now streaming on Zee5. The Asim Abbasi project had everyone excited about the show after it dropped its trailer, giving us fun, witty, and strong women characters.  
 
The ten-episode web series stars Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi.
 
The talented cast spoke to SAMAA Digital about their shooting experience and shared fun stories with us. Watch the video to find out more about the cast.
 
The web series aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that oppress women and their rights. The storyline also covers issues including child abuse, sexism, and domination along with class and racial lines.
 
Churails is the first Pakistan-made original series for the Indian streaming platform Zee5 Global. 

This story was originally published on August 12, 2020.

