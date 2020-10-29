Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sabaat’s Usman Mukhtar has tested positive for COVID-19

He requested prayers for his speedy recovery

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Sabaat’s Usman Mukhtar has tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: File

Pakistani TV and film actor, Usman Mukhtar, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, the actor said he contracted the virus recently and requested prayers.

“Guys I’ve been tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully I am also tested positive for having awesome people like you to pray for my health,” Mukhtar wrote in his post.

He asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery. “Please keep me in your prayers and safe space. This isn’t over yet.”

Mukhtar was last seen in drama serial Sabaat that garnered incredible popularity.

Recently, Mukhtar’s directed short film Bench was screened at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. The Embassy of Pakistan in France broke the news on Twitter.

The film won an award at the South Shore Film Festival in New York in July and was nominated before that in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

It explores the struggles faced by a couple. At the moment, the film is doing festival rounds. It will be screened in Pakistan soon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Usman Mukhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his 'crime partner'
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism
Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism
Who is Amna Ilyas ‘falling in love’ with?
Who is Amna Ilyas ‘falling in love’ with?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.