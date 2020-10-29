Sabaat’s Usman Mukhtar has tested positive for COVID-19

Pakistani TV and film actor, Usman Mukhtar, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, the actor said he contracted the virus recently and requested prayers.

“Guys I’ve been tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully I am also tested positive for having awesome people like you to pray for my health,” Mukhtar wrote in his post.

He asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery. “Please keep me in your prayers and safe space. This isn’t over yet.”

Mukhtar was last seen in drama serial Sabaat that garnered incredible popularity.

Recently, Mukhtar’s directed short film Bench was screened at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. The Embassy of Pakistan in France broke the news on Twitter.

The film won an award at the South Shore Film Festival in New York in July and was nominated before that in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

It explores the struggles faced by a couple. At the moment, the film is doing festival rounds. It will be screened in Pakistan soon.

