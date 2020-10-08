Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Urwa Hocane wraps shoot for Tich Button

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Urwa Hocane wraps shoot for Tich Button

Photo: Urwa Hocane/ Twitter

Actor turned producer Urwa Hocane’s upcoming film Tich Button has wrapped up shooting.

The film is Hocane and actor Farhan Saeed’s film debut as well as Feroze Khan and Iman Aly’s return to the big screen. Hocane took to social media to share the latest update of the film.

In November 2019, the cast and crew wrapped up filming in Turkey.

Tich Button has a star-studded cast, including Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussyn and Iman Aly.

Hocane’s debut production has been directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and written by Faiza Iftikhar.

The first teaser of Tich Button featuring the lead cast was released in February. It is expected to hit cinemas later this year.

Tich Button is being produced by Salman Iqbal and debutante producer Hocane.

