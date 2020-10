Actors Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed have tied the knot.

The couple posted a picture perfect shot of their nikkah on their Instagram Tuesday evening to make the news public.

Umair’s brothers Yasir Jaswal and Uzair jaswal also confirmed the news on their Instagram accounts.

Umair and Javed have been together for some time. The couple’s event reportedly took place at Movenpick Hotel in Karachi.

Fans and celebrities have started congratulating the couple and sending love their way.