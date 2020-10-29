Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food

Newlywed Pakistani stars Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed have gone on their first outing after marriage.

The couple posted a few clips and photos on their Instagram stories letting fans know they couldn’t decide what to eat.

“Billion-dollar question, begum kya khana hai [what does the wife want to eat],” Jaswal asked her. “Koi pata nahi kya khana hai, bus selfies se pait bhar lo [don’t know what to eat, just fill your stomach with slefies].”

Javed also posted some photos of her “best friend.”

On October 20, the duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Karachi. They posted a beautiful shot of their nikkah to announce the news.

Later, Jaswal wrote a note on Instagram to thank fans and people who have been congratulating them and sending their best wishes.