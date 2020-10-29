Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food

They went for their first outing as a married couple

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food

Photo: Umair Jaswal/ Instagram

Newlywed Pakistani stars Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed have gone on their first outing after marriage.

The couple posted a few clips and photos on their Instagram stories letting fans know they couldn’t decide what to eat.

“Billion-dollar question, begum kya khana hai [what does the wife want to eat],” Jaswal asked her. “Koi pata nahi kya khana hai, bus selfies se pait bhar lo [don’t know what to eat, just fill your stomach with slefies].”

Related: Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’

Javed also posted some photos of her “best friend.”

On October 20, the duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Karachi. They posted a beautiful shot of their nikkah to announce the news.

Later, Jaswal wrote a note on Instagram to thank fans and people who have been congratulating them and sending their best wishes.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sana Javed Umair Jaswal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his 'crime partner'
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism
Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism
Who is Amna Ilyas ‘falling in love’ with?
Who is Amna Ilyas ‘falling in love’ with?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.