HOME > Entertainment

Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Two days ago, rockstar Umair Jaswal and actor Sana Javed got married in an intimate ceremony in Karachi.

Thanking fans and people who have been congratulating the couple and sending their best wishes, Jaswal posted a note on Instagram.

“Thank you so very much for all the warmth, love, and the heartfelt blessings,” he wrote. “We are blessed to have so many loved ones around us, means the world to us. We wish we could thank each and every single one of you individually. Please remember us in your prayers. Lots of love.”

Related: Actor Sana Javed salutes healthcare workers

The duo posted a picture-perfect shot of their nikkah on Instagram Tuesday evening to announce the news.

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdullilah 🥰

A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial) on Oct 20, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

The couple’s event reportedly took place at the Movenpick Hotel in Karachi, with close friends and family members attending the ceremony.

Jaswal, 33, and Javed, 27, have reportedly been together for some time.

