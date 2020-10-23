Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love

Two days ago, rockstar Umair Jaswal and actor Sana Javed got married in an intimate ceremony in Karachi.

Thanking fans and people who have been congratulating the couple and sending their best wishes, Jaswal posted a note on Instagram.

“Thank you so very much for all the warmth, love, and the heartfelt blessings,” he wrote. “We are blessed to have so many loved ones around us, means the world to us. We wish we could thank each and every single one of you individually. Please remember us in your prayers. Lots of love.”

The duo posted a picture-perfect shot of their nikkah on Instagram Tuesday evening to announce the news.

The couple’s event reportedly took place at the Movenpick Hotel in Karachi, with close friends and family members attending the ceremony.

Jaswal, 33, and Javed, 27, have reportedly been together for some time.