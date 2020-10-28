World famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir is coming to Pakistan

Another Turkish celebrity is set to visit Pakistan soon, this time it’s chef Burak Ozdemir, nicknamed CZNBurak.

Famous for his videos on social media on serving massive portions of his dishes, the famous chef revealed in a video that he is coming to Pakistan. He visited the Consulate of Pakistan in Istanbul on Monday.

The Pakistani Consul General in Istanbul, Bilal Khan Pasha, posted a video of his announcement.

“Jeevay jeevay Pakistan, jeevay jeevay Turkey. Hopefully we will visit Pakistan soon,” said the Burak.

His restaurants are in the Taksim, Aksaray, and Etiler areas of Turkey. Many Pakistani celebrities, including Momina Mustehsen and Imran Abbas, have visited his restaurant with glorious reviews about his food.

Besides being a fabulous chef, Ozdemir is also a social media sensation with a whopping 17.2 million followers on Instagram. His technique for preparing and presenting Turkish and Syrian recipes, generally while gazing directly into the camera with a smile, made him an Internet celebrity.

In September, Turkish star Cavit Cetin Güner visited Pakistan and was warmly received by his fans. The actor visited Islamabad’s “Blue World City” and met many social personalities during his two-day visit.