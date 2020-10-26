Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

The Addams Family live-action reboot is in the works

Posted: Oct 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
The Addams Family live-action reboot is in the works

Photo: MGM

The spooky series of The Addams Family may be returning to television soon.

Acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton is in negotiations with MGM Television to direct and produce the studio’s live-action reboot of the popular movie The Addams Family.

According to Variety, Into the Badlands creators Alfred Gough and Milles Millar are attached to write the new series.

No network or streaming service is currently attached, but given the highly-recognizable IP, it’s unlikely the series will struggle to find a home.

Related: Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?

The Addams Family, a cartoon series originally created in 1938 by New Jersey native Charles Addams for The New Yorker magazine, focused on a spooky family consisting of father Gomez, mother Morticia, children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, butler Lurch, and the disembodied hand Thing.

The characters have been a subject for many big and small screen adaptations including a television series that ran 1964-1966, two films starring Anjelica Huston and Christopher Lloyd, that were released in 1991 and 1993 respectively, and an animated feature that premiered last year.

The Addams Family
 
