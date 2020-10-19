Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sonya Hussyn joins YouTube to show life behind the camera

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn joins YouTube to show life behind the camera

Photo: @sonyahussyn/ Instagram

Actor Sonya Hussyn has launched her YouTube channel to show fans what happens behind the camera.

In an Instagram video, Hussyn explained that she’ll use YouTube to let her fans stay connected with her so that they can see what goes on behind the scenes of a drama or movie set.

In the caption, she wrote that Ulfat, her character in drama Muhabbat Tujeh Alvida, has opened her YouTube channel.

“When you see us in front of the camera, there’s a different character, a different personality. So I thought to myself that there must be a way to actually connect with my audience,” she said. “In the meanwhile, we’ll try to give you more details [of the bts].”

In the first video that Hussyn has uploaded on her channel, she has discussed mental health issues with Sami Khan, her drama Saraab’s co-actor. Director Mohsin Talat is also heard weighing in on the topic.

She has got just over 750 subscribers in a couple of days.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sonya Hussyn youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sonya Hussyn joins YouTube to show life behind the camera, Sonya Hussyn joins YouTube, Sonya Hussyn bts, Sonya Hussyn, onya Hussyn instagram, sonya Hussyn dramas
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Jannat Mirza moves to Tokyo over 'ill mentality of Pakistanis'
Jannat Mirza moves to Tokyo over ‘ill mentality of Pakistanis’
Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf welcome third child
Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf welcome third child
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Mahira Khan teases fans with Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad BTS shots
Mahira Khan teases fans with Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad BTS shots
Amna Ilyas under fire for 'body shaming' former Pakistani model
Amna Ilyas under fire for ‘body shaming’ former Pakistani model
Nasir Khan Jan is engaged!
Nasir Khan Jan is engaged!
Malaika Arora’s tip or trick for hair loss
Malaika Arora’s tip or trick for hair loss
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s family photo game is strong
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s family photo game is strong
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.