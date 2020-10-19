Sonya Hussyn joins YouTube to show life behind the camera

Actor Sonya Hussyn has launched her YouTube channel to show fans what happens behind the camera.

In an Instagram video, Hussyn explained that she’ll use YouTube to let her fans stay connected with her so that they can see what goes on behind the scenes of a drama or movie set.

In the caption, she wrote that Ulfat, her character in drama Muhabbat Tujeh Alvida, has opened her YouTube channel.

“When you see us in front of the camera, there’s a different character, a different personality. So I thought to myself that there must be a way to actually connect with my audience,” she said. “In the meanwhile, we’ll try to give you more details [of the bts].”

In the first video that Hussyn has uploaded on her channel, she has discussed mental health issues with Sami Khan, her drama Saraab’s co-actor. Director Mohsin Talat is also heard weighing in on the topic.

She has got just over 750 subscribers in a couple of days.