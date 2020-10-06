Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who has been dealing with polycystic ovary syndrome since she was 14, has shared her diet to help all girls struggling with it.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges.

In a video shared on social media, Kapoor talked about the breakfast she swears by. She can be seen eating a bowl of coconut yogurt with berries and paleo granola. The actor revealed that she is off dairy and sugar.

“Firstly, thank you guys for such an overwhelming response to my PCOS video. Your words of encouragement have made me share Chapter 2 of this series: My PCOS Diet,” Kapoor said.

“A handful of berries with coconut yogurt is my go-to option for breakfast. This coupled with a cup of either spearmint or green tea and a bowl of greens keeps me energised on long days!”

Kapoor has lately been vocal about the disorder and how she has been dealing with it.

Last month, she shared the first episode of ‘Story Time With Sonam’, as a part of which she talked about her ordeal with PCOS and revealed that she has been suffering from it since the age of 14 or 15.

“I’ve been struggling with PCOS for quite some time now,” Kapoor wrote. “It’s also an extremely confusing condition since everyone’s cases, symptoms and struggles are different.

“I’ve finally figured out what helps me after years of trying several diets, workouts and routines, and I want to share my tips for managing PCOS with you,” the actor added.

Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. She also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla last year.

The actor has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.