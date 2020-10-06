Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls

Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who has been dealing with polycystic ovary syndrome since she was 14, has shared her diet to help all girls struggling with it.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges.

In a video shared on social media, Kapoor talked about the breakfast she swears by. She can be seen eating a bowl of coconut yogurt with berries and paleo granola. The actor revealed that she is off dairy and sugar.

“Firstly, thank you guys for such an overwhelming response to my PCOS video. Your words of encouragement have made me share Chapter 2 of this series: My PCOS Diet,” Kapoor said.

View this post on Instagram

Firstly, thank you guys for such an overwhelming response to my PCOS video. Your words of encouragement has made me share Chapter 2 of this series: My PCOS Diet. Usually my food intake consists of everything natural, fresh and local. Wherever I am, I make sure I indulge in the produce that is locally and freshly available. A handful of berries with coconut yogurt is my go-to option for breakfast. This coupled with a cup of either spearmint or green tea and a bowl of greens keeps me energised on long days! Like I mentioned, your PCOS diet needs to be crafted by a professional dietician who knows about your struggles and pains. What’s on your plate, these days? Tell me if you’re struggling with PCOS, what do you indulge in? #PCOS#StorytimeWithSonam#PCOSDiet#HealthFirst

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 5, 2020 at 2:50am PDT

“A handful of berries with coconut yogurt is my go-to option for breakfast. This coupled with a cup of either spearmint or green tea and a bowl of greens keeps me energised on long days!”

Kapoor has lately been vocal about the disorder and how she has been dealing with it.

Last month, she shared the first episode of ‘Story Time With Sonam’, as a part of which she talked about her ordeal with PCOS and revealed that she has been suffering from it since the age of 14 or 15.

View this post on Instagram

Hi guys, going to share something personal here. I’ve been struggling with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) for quite some time now. PCOS, or PCOD, is a very common condition that a lot of women live with. It’s also an extremely confusing condition since everyone’s cases, symptoms and struggles are different. I’ve finally figured out what helps me after years of trying several diets, workouts and routines, and I want to share my tips for managing PCOS with you! Having said that, PCOS manifests in different ways, and I urge you to visit a doctor before you self-medicate or self-prescribe. Do you have any other PCOS hacks and tips? Let me know what helps you in the comments! #PCOS#PCOD#StoryTimeWithSonam #LivingWithPCOS

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 24, 2020 at 5:15am PDT

“I’ve been struggling with PCOS for quite some time now,” Kapoor wrote. “It’s also an extremely confusing condition since everyone’s cases, symptoms and struggles are different.

“I’ve finally figured out what helps me after years of trying several diets, workouts and routines, and I want to share my tips for managing PCOS with you,” the actor added.

Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. She also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla last year.

The actor has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PCOS Sonam Kapoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Sanjay Dutt's viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for 'defaming' Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for ‘defaming’ Ali Zafar
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.