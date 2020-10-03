Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
Entertainment

Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals

Posted: Oct 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals

Screengrab courtesy Britian's Got Talent

Remember Sirine Jahangir, the British-Pakistani teen singer who auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and wowed everyone with her performance? She has now reached the semifinal round of the popular talent show.

Her piano rendition of Ruelle’s Carry You was well-received by the judges and audience. This year, the show doesn’t have a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I was walking towards the stage, the only thing I wanted was to do something that enables me to help people like me,” she told BBC.

Jahangir is visually impaired. The 14-year-old began having eyesight problems at age five and four years later, she lost her vision completely despite undergoing agonising medical procedures, according to The Mirror.  

“Sirine has been really brave, courageous and smart despite facing a difficult period,” her father, Kafeel Jahangir told BBC.   

“When she lost her sight, I knew at the time that the universe wants her to do something big,” he added.

Jahangir has become the first ever British-Pakistani to reach the semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent. She auditioned for the show with Gabrielle Aplin’s My Salvation.

