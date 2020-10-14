Singer Shaukat Ali moved to Khairpur hospital for liver treatment

Punjabi folk singer Shaukat Ali has been shifted to the Gambat Institute of Medical Science in Khairpur to get his liver treated.

The singer, who is battling liver diseases, was previously being examined in Karachi, but was then reportedly shifted to Khairpur’s facility on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Dr Rahim Sheikh, the facility’s director, says his treatment will begin once his blood reports come in.

Imran Ali has asked people to pray for his father’s speedy recovery.

The singer is a Pride of Performance winner. He started singing in 1960 under his brother Inayat Ali Khan’s mentorship.

He got his big break in 1963 when he got the chance to record a song for a vintage Pakistani blockbuster movie called Tees Maar Khan.