Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Short film Nanu Aur Main now available on YouTube

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Photo: Official poster

See Prime, an entertainment platform launched by SEEME Production, has released the award-winning short film Nanu and Main on their YouTube channel.

The 2018 feature film is about the cute relationship between Erum, an orphan girl, and her grandfather who live together. Saboor Aly plays Erum, while acting legend Qavi Khan is her grandfather in the film.

He is raising Erum after her parent’s death. They are living together happily until Erum has to leave the country to pursue her studies.

Once Erum goes abroad, she fails to keep her promise to her grandfather of sending him letters regularly, but later realises her mistake.

The film has won multiple awards, including the DFW South Asia Film Festival, Kolkata Short Film Festival 2018 and Arthouse Asia 2019.

It is written by Muhammad Belaal Imran and directed by Ali Sohail Jaura.

Qavi Khan Saboor Aly
 
