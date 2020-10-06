Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar has been inactive on social media since quite some time and his fans are wondering about his whereabouts.

The Ho Mann Jahan star has now revealed that he had gotten into an accident on his tour to Hunza. He was away to recover.

“So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from my Facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been inactive for the past two months,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Well firstly, I apologise for being MIA.

“So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while riding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just add, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset),” Munawar said. He said he had seriously messed up his shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for a surgery.

The actor shared some photos and a video while he was undergoing treatment. “I was operated upon a month and a half back. Alhamdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again,” he wrote.

Munawar highlighted the importance of wearing helmets as a safety measure while riding bikes.

“If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note,” he stressed.

He was last seen in the movie Parey Hut Love alongside Maya Ali. The duo will again be seen in drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.