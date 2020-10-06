Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident

Photo: Sheheryar Munawar/Instagram

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar has been inactive on social media since quite some time and his fans are wondering about his whereabouts.

The Ho Mann Jahan star has now revealed that he had gotten into an accident on his tour to Hunza. He was away to recover.

“So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from my Facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been inactive for the past two months,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Well firstly, I apologise for being MIA.

Related: Sheheryar Munawar wants you to quit smoking

View this post on Instagram

So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from from my facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been Inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologize for being MIA. So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just ad, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset and that Hunza is just 😍). If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous 2. Always wear full protective gear. I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani @theshouldersurgeon Allhdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again 😁 A shout out to the amazing team at the @harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth. Sequence of pictures: 1. Just out of surgery (still high on whatever cocktail they gave me) 2. An X-ray of my shoulder prior to the surgery 3. Dr. Noorani explaining what he’s doing (this ones graphic – don’t proceed if you don’t want to see it) 4. Some drilling (again graphic content) 5. What my shoulder looks like now – I’m basically like Iron Man now. 6. A video a friend of mine made of me, riding right before my accident. *some of the content may be considered graphic – viewer discretion advised.

A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar) on Oct 5, 2020 at 1:10am PDT

“So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while riding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just add, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset),” Munawar said. He said he had seriously messed up his shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for a surgery.

The actor shared some photos and a video while he was undergoing treatment. “I was operated upon a month and a half back. Alhamdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again,” he wrote.

Munawar highlighted the importance of wearing helmets as a safety measure while riding bikes.

“If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note,” he stressed.

He was last seen in the movie Parey Hut Love alongside Maya Ali. The duo will again be seen in drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sheheryar Munawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Sanjay Dutt's viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for 'defaming' Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for ‘defaming’ Ali Zafar
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.