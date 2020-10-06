Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar has been inactive on social media since quite some time and his fans are wondering about his whereabouts.
The Ho Mann Jahan star has now revealed that he had gotten into an accident on his tour to Hunza. He was away to recover.
“So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from my Facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been inactive for the past two months,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Well firstly, I apologise for being MIA.
Related: Sheheryar Munawar wants you to quit smoking
View this post on Instagram
So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from from my facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been Inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologize for being MIA. So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just ad, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset and that Hunza is just 😍). If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous 2. Always wear full protective gear. I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani @theshouldersurgeon Allhdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again 😁 A shout out to the amazing team at the @harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth. Sequence of pictures: 1. Just out of surgery (still high on whatever cocktail they gave me) 2. An X-ray of my shoulder prior to the surgery 3. Dr. Noorani explaining what he’s doing (this ones graphic – don’t proceed if you don’t want to see it) 4. Some drilling (again graphic content) 5. What my shoulder looks like now – I’m basically like Iron Man now. 6. A video a friend of mine made of me, riding right before my accident. *some of the content may be considered graphic – viewer discretion advised.
“So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while riding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just add, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset),” Munawar said. He said he had seriously messed up his shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for a surgery.
The actor shared some photos and a video while he was undergoing treatment. “I was operated upon a month and a half back. Alhamdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again,” he wrote.
Munawar highlighted the importance of wearing helmets as a safety measure while riding bikes.
“If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note,” he stressed.
He was last seen in the movie Parey Hut Love alongside Maya Ali. The duo will again be seen in drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.