Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shaan Shahid: PTV should wake up and do its job

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shaan Shahid: PTV should wake up and do its job

Photo: Shaan Shahid/ Instagram

In a time when local television channels are faced with the strict censorship by the state-owned Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority, actor Shaan Shahid thinks that state-owned Pakistan Television needs to produce better content.   

In an interview with Arab News, he said the government could not control the content of private television channels, but that programmers on PTV should ‘wake up and do their jobs.’

“These are private channels. You can’t control the content of private channels. They will make what they think is right,” he said. “But you’ve got a channel that’s beyond satellite and that’s PTV.”

Related: Shaan urges fans to stay positive

In the past, Shahid has been critical of the broadcast of the historical Turkish series Dirilis Ertugrul in Pakistan and said the national television channel should focus on local legends and heroes.

“If PTV was producing what the Prime Minister thinks should be produced. I want to see that content,” he said. “I don’t know who’s doing the programming at PTV, but whoever it is needs to wake up and do his job.”

The Waar actor talked about the impact of foreign content being imported in the country and said that it should be filtered.

“Right now a lot of media is being used for various reasons… it’s not just entertainment anymore,” he said. “There’s hybrid warfare going on and content has a huge part to play in it. So I feel it should be filtered in a way.”

Shahid expressed his opinion on national politics too and thinks that the PTI-led government should be given enough time to govern.

“The race is not yet finished,” he said. “Give him [Imran Khan] enough time to prove himself. As a Pakistani I feel that this [PTI government] is the last hope for democracy in the country.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
shaan shahid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid's mausoleum
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid’s mausoleum
Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.