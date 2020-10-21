Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary

Posted: Oct 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary

Photo: @SAfridiOfficial /Twitter

Pakistan’s cricket star Shahid Afridi and wife Nadia are celebrating their marriage anniversary today (Wednesday). The couple has been together for the past 20 years.

Afridi wrote a sweet note on his social media to express his love and admiration for his spouse. He also posted photos of them cutting a cake.

“Today marks 20 years of marital bliss,” he wrote. “Alhamdulillah blessed to have a life partner so caring, understanding and a wonderful mother to our children. Despite me forgetting our anniversary today she still forgave me; another one of her beautiful qualities. Congratulations.”

Related: Cricketing fraternity wishes speedy recovery to Shahid Afridi

In response, Nadia joked about his poor memory. “With the passage of time one has to remind you of things,” she wrote. “Alhamdulillah I’m blessed to have a good husband, a best friend and a confidante in you; somebody who’s a wonderful human being as a whole. Happy anniversary! Here’s to many more, InshaAllah,” she added.

Afridi’s friends and fellow cricketers also congratulated the couple and sent their best wishes.

The couple welcomed their fifth child together in February. They are blessed with five daughters.

Shahid Afridi
 
