Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary

Pakistan’s cricket star Shahid Afridi and wife Nadia are celebrating their marriage anniversary today (Wednesday). The couple has been together for the past 20 years.

Afridi wrote a sweet note on his social media to express his love and admiration for his spouse. He also posted photos of them cutting a cake.

“Today marks 20 years of marital bliss,” he wrote. “Alhamdulillah blessed to have a life partner so caring, understanding and a wonderful mother to our children. Despite me forgetting our anniversary today she still forgave me; another one of her beautiful qualities. Congratulations.”

In response, Nadia joked about his poor memory. “With the passage of time one has to remind you of things,” she wrote. “Alhamdulillah I’m blessed to have a good husband, a best friend and a confidante in you; somebody who’s a wonderful human being as a whole. Happy anniversary! Here’s to many more, InshaAllah,” she added.

Afridi’s friends and fellow cricketers also congratulated the couple and sent their best wishes.

Bohat Bohat Mubarak ho Lala 🎂

Allah Pak hamesha khush rakhay 🤲🏼🤲🏼 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) October 21, 2020

The couple welcomed their fifth child together in February. They are blessed with five daughters.