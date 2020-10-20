Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

DDLJ’s Raj, Simran to get bronze statues in London

Posted: Oct 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
DDLJ’s Raj, Simran to get bronze statues in London

Photo: India.com

One of the most loved jodis of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, are getting bronze statues in London’s Leicester Square to mark 25 years of their iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The film which was released on October 20, 1995, is the longest-running Indian film. It was produced by the late Yash Chopra and directed by then-debutant Aditya Chopra.

The production house is celebrating the silver jubilee of the movie with fans.

Khan and Kajol also changed their user names to Raj and Simran, the character they played in the movie, on Twitter.

“25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special,” Khan tweeted.

According to Mid-Day, the statue of the lead couple will depict a scene which was filmed in the heart of the city.

It will be the latest addition to the ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie trail that includes installations of Harry Potter, Laurel and Hardy, Gene Kelly from Singin’ in the Rain and Wonder Woman.

“It’s fantastic to be adding such titans of international cinema as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to our trail,” the Indian Express quoted Mark Williams, destination marketing director, Heart of London Business Alliance. “This statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and the cultural bridges that cinema can help build, and we’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world.”

The organisers hope to unveil the artwork in the presence of Khan and Kajol, in spring 2021.

DDLJ has been one of their most popular movies as the lead pair. They have worked together in movies including Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and My Name Is Khan.

