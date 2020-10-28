Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t celebrate his birthday this year

They aren’t allowed to gather outside his house

Posted: Oct 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t celebrate his birthday this year

Photo: File

It seems actor Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t have big plans for his birthday this year. He has asked fans to celebrate his birthday while maintaining social distance.

Khan conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter and responded to fan questions related to his birthday plans, upcoming projects and how he spent his time in the lockdown.

“Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever!” he advised his fans. “Iss baar ka pyaar… thodha door se yaar.”

Related: Millionaire Shah Rukh Khan once stole a car’s tyres and left nothing more than a thank you note

The Bollywood superstar celebrates his birthday on November 2, and hundreds of fans usually gather outside his house in Mumbai to see him. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will not be able to do this.

On October 11, India’s coronavirus cases surged past seven million, taking it closer to overtaking the United States as the world’s most infected country. The rise in infections in India comes as the government continues to lift restrictions to boost an economy battered by a severe lockdown imposed in March.

Khan spent his quarantine watching a lot of movies and has yet to begin shooting for his next project. Fans will have to wait for some time to see him on the big screen again.

“Will start the shoot, then post-production, then cinemas to normalise… will take about a year I reckon,” he said.

He was last seen in 2018 movie Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He has reportedly signed Siddharth Anand’s Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan
 
RELATED STORIES

