Sean Connery passes away at 90

Sean Connery, who became famous for his portrayal of James Bond, has passed away, reported BBC on Saturday.

The Scottish actor was 90 years old.

He won an Oscar for the best supporting actor in 1988 for playing the role of an Irish cop in The Untouchables.

Connery won the audiences over with his performances in The Wind and the Lion, The Man Who Would Be King, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.