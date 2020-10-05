Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans

A new viral picture of actor Sanjay Dutt has fans worried about his health.

He is dressed in a powder blue t-shirt and dark blue pants in it. Dutt is looking weaker than before while posing with one of his fans.

Soon after the photo was posted, it went viral. Fans expressed their concern over Dutt’s health. They all wished him a speedy recovery.

The actor, who flew to Dubai on a chartered flight with his wife Maanayata, met his kids Shahraan and Iqra after months there.

Recently Dutt, who has been diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer, completed his first cycle of chemotherapy.

After his chemotherapy, Dutt returned to the sets of Shamshera to resume the film shoot.

According to the Times of India, the Sadak 2 star is likely to begin the second cycle on chemotherapy next week around September 8 or September 9.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Sanjay had reportedly obtained a US visa for his treatment but later decided to opt for Mumbai hospitals.

On August 8, Dutt was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Though he tested negative for COVID-19, there were speculations about his health as he was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

It was later reported that he was diagnosed with lung cancer. On August 11, Sanjay posted a note on social media stating that he plans to take a short break from films.