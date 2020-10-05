Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans

Photo: AFP

A new viral picture of actor Sanjay Dutt has fans worried about his health.

He is dressed in a powder blue t-shirt and dark blue pants in it. Dutt is looking weaker than before while posing with one of his fans.

Soon after the photo was posted, it went viral. Fans expressed their concern over Dutt’s health. They all wished him a speedy recovery.

The actor, who flew to Dubai on a chartered flight with his wife Maanayata, met his kids Shahraan and Iqra after months there.

View this post on Instagram

#Sanjaydutt ☹ #getwellsoon

A post shared by Silverlining-India (@silverliningindia1) on Oct 4, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

Recently Dutt, who has been diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer, completed his first cycle of chemotherapy.

After his chemotherapy, Dutt returned to the sets of Shamshera to resume the film shoot.

According to the Times of India, the Sadak 2 star is likely to begin the second cycle on chemotherapy next week around September 8 or September 9.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Sanjay had reportedly obtained a US visa for his treatment but later decided to opt for Mumbai hospitals.

On August 8, Dutt was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Though he tested negative for COVID-19, there were speculations about his health as he was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

It was later reported that he was diagnosed with lung cancer. On August 11, Sanjay posted a note on social media stating that he plans to take a short break from films.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cancer Sanjay Dutt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for 'defaming' Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for ‘defaming’ Ali Zafar
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.