Sanjay Dutt vows to defeat cancer

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who has been battling advanced stage lung cancer, has pledged to beat the illness in a viral video.

Dutt visited his stylist Aalim Hakim’s shop to get a haircut. In the video, he points toward the post-treatment scars on his head, saying he will beat them. “I will beat this cancer.”

He told fans he’s getting a beard for his next movie KGF Chapter 2. The film is scheduled to resume shooting in November.

Hakim was ecstatic to meet Dutt and said he’s glad the actor has been recovering well. “We are happy that you are back. You are a strong man.”

On August 8, Dutt was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. It was reported that he was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer.

Dutt and his family did not publicly confirm the reports but the actor said in a tweet that he was taking a “short break from work for some medical treatment”.

It seems the Munna Bhai MBBS star has resumed work and is back on sets. His upcoming movies include Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2.