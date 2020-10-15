Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt vows to defeat cancer

Posted: Oct 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sanjay Dutt vows to defeat cancer

Photo: Aalim Hakim/Instagram

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who has been battling advanced stage lung cancer, has pledged to beat the illness in a viral video.  

Dutt visited his stylist Aalim Hakim’s shop to get a haircut. In the video, he points toward the post-treatment scars on his head, saying he will beat them. “I will beat this cancer.”

He told fans he’s getting a beard for his next movie KGF Chapter 2. The film is scheduled to resume shooting in November.  

Related: Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans

Hakim was ecstatic to meet Dutt and said he’s glad the actor has been recovering well. “We are happy that you are back. You are a strong man.”

On August 8, Dutt was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. It was reported that he was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer.

Dutt and his family did not publicly confirm the reports but the actor said in a tweet that he was taking a “short break from work for some medical treatment”.

It seems the Munna Bhai MBBS star has resumed work and is back on sets. His upcoming movies include Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2.   

