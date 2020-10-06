Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Sanam Chauhdry, husband welcome new addition to the family

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Sanam Chauhdry, husband welcome new addition to the family

Photo: Sanam Chauhdry/ Instagram

Pakistani actor Sanam Chauhdry has given birth to a baby boy, the couple confirmed on Instagram Monday. This is their first child.

Sharing a heartwarming picture with her little bundle of joy, Chauhdry wrote, “Alhamdulillah, sharing with you all, our world, Shahveer Chohan.”

She teased fans with a fun question about who named the kid Shahveer.

Chauhdry revealed that her sister Erum made special arrangements to welcome the baby boy.

“And when your sister does special things on your special day .. the feeling is amazing .. thank you,” the actor said. She thanked Erum for the homemade food.

Chauhdry’s husband Somee Chohan also shared the happy news with his fans in Instagram.

“Al Hamdu lillah Blessed with the best ❤️ Remember us in your prayers,” he said.

Chauhdry tied the knot with music artist Chohan in November last year. 

The actor is known for her performance in dramas Aasmanon Pay Likha and Ghar Titli Ka Par.

Sanam Chauhdry
 
