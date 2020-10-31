Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account

She asked them to report it

Social media accounts posing as celebs on the internet are a common thing. But sometimes the situation becomes alarming for the actual stars.

Actor Sana Javed has informed her fans about an imposter account that has been tweeting hot takes on politics.

Sharing the screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram stories, she asked her followers to report the account.

Related: Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’  

“Guys, please report this account. It is not me. Someone is using my name and tweeting political stuff,” she wrote, adding that sadly senior journalists have also been retweeting the account.

She said that her official Twitter handle is mentioned in her Instagram bio.

The Khaani star recently tied the knot with musician Umair Jaswal in a private ceremony in Karachi. The couple has reportedly been together for some time.

On the work front, she was last seen in the drama Ruswai alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar.

