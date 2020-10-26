Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Sabaat's last episode: Fan verdict is out

Posted: Oct 26, 2020
Sabaat’s last episode: Fan verdict is out

Photo: Official poster

Being a fan of a popular TV show is not easy. You will either be disappointed or left wanting for more when it’s over. HUM TV’s popular drama Sabaat ended yesterday and fans have been sharing their reviews and thoughts on social media.  

Some fans have loved the ending, while others found it a bit hurried. Some have developed a liking for a particular character, while others praised the message the show aimed to deliver.

Penned by Kashif Anwar and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri, Sabaat was led by Sarah Khan, Mawra Hocane, Usman Mukhtar, and Ameer Gilani. The story revolves around Miraal, played by Khan, and her obsession with having an affluent life, even the people and human ties she likes to build.  

Related: Usman Mukhtar, Sarah Khan surprise fan at Islamabad hospital

A great play

Some characters were fan favourite or hated  

Important life lessons

Some were more critical

While some people didn’t watch the drama

Sabaat began airing on Hum TV in March. It has 28 episodes in total. Based on strong female characters, the show reflects on issues related to class differences, jealousy and also touch upon the topic of mental health.

