Sabaat’s last episode: Fan verdict is out

Being a fan of a popular TV show is not easy. You will either be disappointed or left wanting for more when it’s over. HUM TV’s popular drama Sabaat ended yesterday and fans have been sharing their reviews and thoughts on social media.

Some fans have loved the ending, while others found it a bit hurried. Some have developed a liking for a particular character, while others praised the message the show aimed to deliver.

Penned by Kashif Anwar and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri, Sabaat was led by Sarah Khan, Mawra Hocane, Usman Mukhtar, and Ameer Gilani. The story revolves around Miraal, played by Khan, and her obsession with having an affluent life, even the people and human ties she likes to build.

A great play

#Sabaat I wish this show could continue. The background music is so beautiful, performances were great and the so was the message. Well done @MawraHocane @MukhtarHoonMein thoroughly enjoyed you guys. Such a poignant story, well written, acted and directed. A great play overall! — #wearamask (@tabdeeli_) October 25, 2020

Best drama ended on the right time with a right ending.

‘Life is really not about taking revenge, when Love prevails nothing matters. ‘ #sabaat pic.twitter.com/d13PzUTX1h — A L I N A 🙈 (@chup_kro_yaar) October 25, 2020

Some characters were fan favourite or hated

Anaya and Haris give the lesson that “Be the Best Version of yours in Relationships but don’t compromise your Self-respect”#sabaat

Love these 2 Characters❤️ pic.twitter.com/NCt5WOsDSo — Manahil Tariq🌸HBD_Atiqa😇 (@ManahilTariq5) October 25, 2020

Big shout out to @MukhtarHoonMein, who got the worst of an otherwise good script, yet held his own and completely won everyone over with his solid performance in the last episode. Left everyone hoping for a companion like Dr Haris. #sabaat — AHI (@aamnaisani) October 25, 2020

The part of #sabaat drama I really enjoyed…..

Jb is ko kutt lgi….😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/aAs7cbgSFG — Haلa (@HalaAyoub786) October 26, 2020

Important life lessons

“Rishte Business Thori na hote, ache chalte rahe to chlate raho, na chale to band Kar do” #sabaat Happy Ending 😭♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/8bEuexDFjh — Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeda) October 25, 2020

Although I didn’t want annaya to forgive hassan but the last episode made me realize the meaning of let go. The kid deserved both parents and its great that he got it.#sabaat pic.twitter.com/FGYpVQt4Ni — chilli Milli (@SYCOHo11) October 25, 2020

Some were more critical

#Sabaat ended on a super weak note. Disappointed that a tv show that had such a strong start & extremely positive themes completely fell apart at the last episode and looked like a shoddy attempt to cleanly tie everything up so audiences could move on.



Detailed review up soon. pic.twitter.com/ZizTBAq19a — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) October 25, 2020

#Sabaat ending was too predictable, aur tragic chahye thi mujhe… — Ahsan Awan (@Pharmacist_awan) October 26, 2020

Why do last episodes have to be far from reality?#Sabaat — Buraq Shabbir (@BuraqShabbir) October 25, 2020

While some people didn’t watch the drama

Everyone is talking about the ending of #sabaat 🔥

Me : Who hasn’t watched the single episode 😌 pic.twitter.com/3RwrcbYpqF — Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian1) October 25, 2020

am i the only who haven’t watched the single episode of #sabaat ?😂😂 — Gamer girl (@depressedmaggie) October 26, 2020

Sabaat began airing on Hum TV in March. It has 28 episodes in total. Based on strong female characters, the show reflects on issues related to class differences, jealousy and also touch upon the topic of mental health.