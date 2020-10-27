Saba Qamar’s Kamli begins post-production

Actor Saba Qamar has resumed work for her upcoming movie Kamli. She is recording the dubbing for the Sarmad Khoosat directorial.

It was expected to release in the summer of 2020, but has been postponed. The new date has not been announced yet.

On her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of herself sitting in a recording booth.

The Baaghi star wrapped up shooting for the film in December last year.

“Almost at the finish line,” she posted on Instagram. She is the lead actor in the movie.

“A tragic love story at heart, the film is going to be a fresh mix of a rustic setting captured in a contemporary, universal sensibility,” Sarmad told Variety.

“Unlike other films of the genre, Kamli is not only going to depict the vibrancy and humour of rural Punjab, but also its poetic lyricism and love-lore in an international film aesthetic,” he said.

The last time the duo did a project together was in 2015. They appeared on the silver screen together in the critically acclaimed Manto.