Riz Ahmed to play British-Pakistani rapper in Mogul Mowgli

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Photo: Riz Ahmed/ Instagram

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed is set to play an immigrant rapper in his upcoming feature film Mogul Mowgli.

Directed and co-written by documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq, it explores the life of a New York-based British-Pakistani rapper and the hurdles he faces on his road to success. The film also marks Ahmed’s screenwriting debut.

“Mogul Mowgli grew out of conversations Bassam and I had over a few years, about coming from a certain background economically and culturally and now earning our livings as artists,” Ahmed shared about the film. “We wanted to tell a story about the tension that exists between pursuing your own ambitions and connecting to the people that matter – yourself, your family, and your loved ones.”

Mogul Mowgli will be screened at the BFI London Film Festival 2020 on October 10, before its release in the UK and Ireland on October 30.

The Nightcrawler star will also be seen as a hearing-impaired drummer in the soon to be released Sound Of Metal. He recently acted in the short film The Long Goodbye.  

Ahmed, also known by his stage name Riz MC, is part of the hip hop band Swet Shop Boys and releases solo music as well.

