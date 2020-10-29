Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Coronavirus has Rick and Morty season five ahead of schedule

Dan Harmon drop hints of new storylines

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Channel 4

Rick and Morty boss Dan Harmon has teased that the show is “more on schedule than we’ve ever been” ahead of season five, reports SyFy Wire.

Work is currently underway on the next batch of episodes of the animated show, and the co-creator has admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has helped them “focus” production.

Harmon went on to tease some of the storylines in season five, revealing: “There’s an episode in season five where Morty has a relationship with another female character that’s not Jessica.

“It’s just a great little story and my very, very longtime friend and collaborator Rob Schrab wrote it … He’s also a very tender writer; a juvenile, John Hughes, he really feels heartache on a level a man his age shouldn’t. There’s an episode coming up in season five, my Emmy is going to that one,” he said during a virtual conversation for PaleyFest NY 2020.

The co-creator also admitted during the panel that he sometimes gets confused between seasons five and six. No word of a release date just yet. 

Rick and Morty
 
