Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case

Photo: AFP

After spending almost a month in custody, actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. She was arrested in a drugs case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Chakraborty, who was reportedly in a relationship with Rajput, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 on charges of being a part of a drug syndicate operating in Mumbai. The actor’s brother Showik was arrested on September 4.

Her bail plea was rejected by the special court, following which she filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court. Since her arrest, Rhea has been at the Byculla jail.

The NCB started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Chakraborty’s phone, which revealed conversations around procuring drugs, allegedly for Rajput.

Chakraborty, named as an accused in the CBI investigation into Rajput’s death on June 14, had earlier denied consuming drugs.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan's most wanted Churails
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails
Sanjay Dutt's viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali's defence
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.