Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case

After spending almost a month in custody, actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. She was arrested in a drugs case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Chakraborty, who was reportedly in a relationship with Rajput, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 on charges of being a part of a drug syndicate operating in Mumbai. The actor’s brother Showik was arrested on September 4.

Her bail plea was rejected by the special court, following which she filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court. Since her arrest, Rhea has been at the Byculla jail.

The NCB started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Chakraborty’s phone, which revealed conversations around procuring drugs, allegedly for Rajput.

Chakraborty, named as an accused in the CBI investigation into Rajput’s death on June 14, had earlier denied consuming drugs.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.