Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty team up for Cirkus

Posted: Oct 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty team up for Cirkus

Photo: Taran Adarsh/ Twitter

Actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty are all set to reunite for a comedy-drama titled Cirkus. This is Shetty’s third collaboration with Singh after 2018 hit Simmba and the upcoming Sooryavanshi.

Cirkus is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors. It also features Pooja Hedge, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Johny Lever, among others.

Related: Deepika shares first look as Romi Dev for new movie

Co-produced and directed by Shetty, Cirkus will be presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Reliance Entertainment.

Shooting for the film will begin next month. It will be shot in Mumbai, Goa and Ooty. The film is scheduled to release by the end of 2021. 

