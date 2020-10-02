Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

PTV actor Latif Munna passes away in Karachi

Posted: Oct 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PTV actor Latif Munna passes away in Karachi

Photo: Hameed Bhutto/ Facebook

Pakistan Television actor Latif Munna has passed away at a Karachi hospital. He was 75 years old.  

He had been unwell since the last few months and was hospitalised a few days ago. Some media reports cite family sources as saying the actor died of a cardiac arrest.

Hameed Bhutto, chairman Sindh Fankar Welfare Trust, has announced a three-day mourning over his death. He said the actor’s death has been a huge loss. He added that he was a very humble man who silently worked for the promotion of art.

His funeral prayers were held at 10am this morning at the Jamia Masjid Eidgah Shah Waliullah. He has been laid to rest at the Miran Shah Pir cemetery.

He began his acting career with stage plays and the Pakistan Television in 1977. Paiwand, Duniya Deewani and Ghar Damad were some of his celebrated works.

