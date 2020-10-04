Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Unfinished’ already a bestseller

Priyanka Chopra Jonas released her memoir Unfinished a few hours ago and the book has already become a best seller in the US.

Chopra has shared that her memoir has become a best-selling book on Amazon within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order. Unfinished is expected to arrive in January.

“Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book,” Priyanka tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share the cover of the book.

“Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being ’unfinished’ has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life,” said Chopra.

Last year, Priyanka explained why she was calling it ‘Unfinished’: “Because there is so much I want to do with my life. And because I haven’t written it yet. It’s continuing to be finished.”

Unfinished will be a collection of personal essays, stories and observations by the actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

According to her, the book aims at inspiring women to dream big and aim for everything in life. She has penned her experiences in the form of short stories.

In June 2018, Priyanka shared the cover of Unfinished and said that it was always on her ‘bucket list’ to be an author.

On the work front, she has numerous projects lined up, including an Amazon Prime Video show inspired by her sangeet ceremony.

