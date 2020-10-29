Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion to star together in a movie

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has bagged another exciting project. This time she is starring alongside Grammy winner Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

According to Deadline, the romantic drama, tentatively titled Text for You, is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse from a screenplay he wrote with Lauryn Kahn.

Jonas’ character is a woman who after tragically losing her husband, sends a text message to his old number which now belongs to a man played by Heughan, who is suffering from a similar heartbreak. Dion’s character helps the duo move ahead in life and give love another chance.

The Quantico star shared the news with fans on Twitter. “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s go!” she wrote.

Jonas is also starring in The White Tiger, a Netflix adaptation of The New York Times bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize winning novel by Aravind Adiga. Written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, it also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

It will be released in selected theatres this December and on the international streaming platform on January 22, 2021.

Jonas is set to feature in the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise alongside actor Keanu Reeves in the future.