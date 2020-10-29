Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion to star together in a movie

The romantic drama also features Outlander star Sam Heughan

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion to star together in a movie

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has bagged another exciting project. This time she is starring alongside Grammy winner Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

According to Deadline, the romantic drama, tentatively titled Text for You, is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse from a screenplay he wrote with Lauryn Kahn.

Jonas’ character is a woman who after tragically losing her husband, sends a text message to his old number which now belongs to a man played by Heughan, who is suffering from a similar heartbreak. Dion’s character helps the duo move ahead in life and give love another chance.  

Related: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Unfinished’ already a bestseller

The Quantico star shared the news with fans on Twitter. “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s go!” she wrote.

Jonas is also starring in The White Tiger, a Netflix adaptation of The New York Times bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize winning novel by Aravind Adiga. Written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, it also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

It will be released in selected theatres this December and on the international streaming platform on January 22, 2021.

Jonas is set to feature in the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise alongside actor Keanu Reeves in the future.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Celine Dion Priyanka Chopra Jonas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his 'crime partner'
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism
Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism
Who is Amna Ilyas ‘falling in love’ with?
Who is Amna Ilyas ‘falling in love’ with?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.