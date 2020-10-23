Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Parwaaz Hai Junoon braces for China release in November

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Parwaaz Hai Junoon braces for China release in November

Photo: Official Poster

Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon is set to be released in China on November 13. The blockbuster movie stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir and Ahad Raza Mir.

Abbasi confirmed the news in a Twitter post on Friday.

Accompanied by some Chinese text, the actor says it is the first Pakistani movie that will premiere in China in the last 40 years.

The 2018 film has a lot of action and romance. It was directed by Haseeb Hassan, produced by Momina Duraid and written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

The film goes back and forth between two narratives. The first one starts with Sania (Aamir) as she enjoys a cup of tea and stares in awe of a Pakistan Air Force jet flying overhead. The audience is then taken to Abbasi and Nadir (Shaz Khan) as they try to intercept enemy jets.

Then the film cuts to a bunch of young men and women, including Mir and Hania, who want to become PAF pilot, and the audience follows their journey into the skies.

