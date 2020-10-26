Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistan’s first streaming platform won’t have TV-like censorship: Fawad Chaudhry

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Friday that Pakistan will be launching its first online streaming service in the near future.

He called the service a ‘Pakistani version of Netflix’. The technology has been prepared and the ministry has asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline for content moderation.

“We are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT TV (Pak version of Netflix). Technology part is completed, have asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP mode, it’ll be just another humble contribution,” he wrote on Twitter.

Related: PEMRA to form policies against ‘immoral’, ‘indecent’ drama content

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Monday, Chaudhry explained that the streaming service will not be owned by the government. It will be launched through a public-private partnership.

“Our aim is to provide private companies and production houses in the country a platform where they can produce local content,” he said.     

“At the moment, there is limited Pakistani content on international streaming platforms which is further subjected to PEMRA censorship,” he added.

According to Chaudhry, PEMRA will be preparing a set of guidelines of international standards to help local content producers decide what boundaries can be pushed. “It will not be able to work if there is the kind of censorship we see on television.”

Chaudhry shared that the streaming platform will have locally-produced content as well as international shows. It will be functional within five to six months.

People from the entertainment industry have lauded the government’s decision while some were concerned about censorship on the platform.    

