Alyzeh Gabol updates on her health after contracting coronavirus

Model Alyzeh Gabol has been battling with coronavirus for the last 10 days. Her health has finally begun improving now.

“Not a very pleasant experience but Alhamdullilah [thanks to Allah] doing a lot better,” Gabol wrote in an Instagram post Saturday. She is in isolation at her home.

Her colleague Hasnain Lehri was quick to wish her a speedy recovery.

In a tweet on October 5, Gabol said she tested positive for COVID-19 and was showing mild symptoms with high fever.

Tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today, started with high temperature but having mild symptoms now, Alhamdullilah I’m fine and stable I’ve isolated myself at home, hoping for a speedy recovery InshAllah 🤲🏻 — Alyzeh Gabol (@IamAlyzehgabol) October 5, 2020

So far, Pakistan has recorded nearly 319,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,550 deaths.

Several celebrities including Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Naveed Raza, Abrarul Haq, Noaman Sami, Alizey Shah, Rubina Ashraf and Bilal Maqsood had contracted the virus too.