Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?

Some of the biggest names from the cricket and entertainment industries of Pakistan painted a fingernail to join the Polished Man campaign.

Actor Humayun Saeed posted a video on Instagram. “This year we are painting one fingernail to represent the one billion children who experienced violence in the last year alone,” he said.

Actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui shared a photo of him with a painted nail and captioned it: “Paint a nail and take a stand to end violence against children.” Join me and become a Polished Man. Man up and paint one or all of your nails and show Pakistan your softer side, he commented.

Shaniera Akram, wife of Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram, shared a collage of prominent Pakistani faces from different fields and shed light on the Polished Man Campaign.

“Some of the toughest men Pakistan has ever produced are showing their softer side and colouring one nail to represent the millions of children who suffer every day at the hand of an adult. Our heroes say ‘We will not tolerate child abuse in our country’,” she tweeted.

The #PolishedMan campaign has been around for years, said Shaniera. Pakistani celebrities and sporting stars joined this international campaign to show their support for children suffering in silence in Pakistan, she added.

#PolishedMan campaign has been around for years & now in 2020, due to the highest level of child violence to come out of Pakistan, celebrities & sporting stars join this international campaign to show their support for children suffering in silence from child abuse in Pakistan🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/bSS7Dlgvuu — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 18, 2020

Shaniera emphasised the need for discussions on child abuse and urged other men to join the cause and show their support.

“Talking about child abuse is better than not talking about child abuse! We need to infiltrate people’s homes in Pakistan with the necessary conversations around this topic. And if a man colouring his nail can spark a wave of awareness, then so be it! Man up, colour your nail today!” she tweeted.

Celebrities such as Shahzad Roy, Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Mikaal Zulfikar and Bilal Ashraf have all joined the Polished Man Campaign.