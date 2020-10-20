Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid's mausoleum

Posted: Oct 20, 2020
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Dozens of big names from Pakistan’s showbiz industry are unhappy with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (r) Safdar and others who chanted their party’s slogans on Sunday at the Quaid’s mausoleum during PDM’s gathering.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an 11-party anti-government alliance that has been formed to topple the current PTI government, has been holding big gatherings across the country.

In its tour de Karachi, the PDM flexed its political muscle to the max as their supporters turned up at Bagh-e-Jinnah in the thousands. However, a video from the gathering went viral on social media where Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar is chanting Vote ko Izzat Do (respect the vote) right beside Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb.

A day later, he was arrested by the Sindh police from the hotel he was staying at. This has begun a huge controversy in the political arena on whether the army was involved in his arrest, but the sloganeering scenes haven’t settled well with several celebrities of Pakistan.

stupid pmln….

He asked the PM to book the PML-N leaders under treason sections for “disrespecting the Father of the Nation”.

Veena Malik, Amir Liaquat and Fakhr-e-Alam are furious too.

Actor Amna Ilyas responded with an aggressive take too. “Are Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal our future leaders? Do they do the same at their parents’ grave for their political benefits?” she asked rhetorically in an Instagram video.

“This mindless procession is unbelievably disrespectful!” Ilyas wrote in the caption.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid's Mausoleum
 
