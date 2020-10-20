Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid’s mausoleum

Dozens of big names from Pakistan’s showbiz industry are unhappy with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (r) Safdar and others who chanted their party’s slogans on Sunday at the Quaid’s mausoleum during PDM’s gathering.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an 11-party anti-government alliance that has been formed to topple the current PTI government, has been holding big gatherings across the country.

In its tour de Karachi, the PDM flexed its political muscle to the max as their supporters turned up at Bagh-e-Jinnah in the thousands. However, a video from the gathering went viral on social media where Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar is chanting Vote ko Izzat Do (respect the vote) right beside Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb.

A day later, he was arrested by the Sindh police from the hotel he was staying at. This has begun a huge controversy in the political arena on whether the army was involved in his arrest, but the sloganeering scenes haven’t settled well with several celebrities of Pakistan.

He asked the PM to book the PML-N leaders under treason sections for “disrespecting the Father of the Nation”.

Veena Malik, Amir Liaquat and Fakhr-e-Alam are furious too.

Dear Quaid e Azam….we are truly truly sorry…… — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 18, 2020

قبر پر جا کر شروع شربا کرنے سے تو دین اسلام روکتا ہے۔۔۔آپکا کوئی نیا اسلام آگیا جناب صفدر اعوان ؟ — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) October 19, 2020

Actor Amna Ilyas responded with an aggressive take too. “Are Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal our future leaders? Do they do the same at their parents’ grave for their political benefits?” she asked rhetorically in an Instagram video.

“This mindless procession is unbelievably disrespectful!” Ilyas wrote in the caption.