Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban

Photo: teamquickstyle/Instagram (screengrab)

Quick Style, a Norway-based dance group, has Pakistani social media users in awe after they posted a video dancing their heart out to singer Abrarul Haq’s hit song Nach Panjaban.

The group shared a video on Instagram where they could be seen going nuts over Punjabi music. “This is how we Punjabi,” the post was captioned.

View this post on Instagram

This is how we PUNJABI 🥭

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle) on Sep 7, 2020 at 3:19am PDT

The group became internet famous in 2009 when they won “Norway’s Got Talent”, pocketing a prize of 500,000 NOK. This resulted in Sony Music signing them as their first artists who were not musicians.

Quick Style have over 360,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel where they often post dance routines.

FaceBook WhatsApp
abrar ul haq norway
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban, team quick style, quick style win norway got talent, abrarul haq music, quick style instagram,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayesha Omar is a proud churail
Ayesha Omar is a proud churail
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry named in Islamabad murder case
TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry named in Islamabad murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt
Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for 'defaming' Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for ‘defaming’ Ali Zafar
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.