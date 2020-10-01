Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban

Quick Style, a Norway-based dance group, has Pakistani social media users in awe after they posted a video dancing their heart out to singer Abrarul Haq’s hit song Nach Panjaban.

The group shared a video on Instagram where they could be seen going nuts over Punjabi music. “This is how we Punjabi,” the post was captioned.

The group became internet famous in 2009 when they won “Norway’s Got Talent”, pocketing a prize of 500,000 NOK. This resulted in Sony Music signing them as their first artists who were not musicians.

Quick Style have over 360,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel where they often post dance routines.